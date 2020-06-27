Oshiomhole Says He Accepts Dissolution Of APC NWC

The suspended national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomhole says he has accepted the dissolution of the party’s national working committee led by Victor Gaidom.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, he added that he has instructed his lawyer to withdraw pending appeal at the supreme court.

The former Edo governor was challenging a court of appeal order upholding his suspension him as chairman of the party.

Read Also: APC Crisis: Melaye Releases New Song For Oshiomhole

The NWC was dissolved by the party’s NEC on Thursday.