Oshiomhole’s Suspension: Ajimobi Begs APC Members To Maintain Peace

Abiola Ajimobi, acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for peace until the way forward is determined

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Ajimobi, a former governor of Oyo state is critically ill from COVID-19 complications.

However, Ajimobi was announced as the APC acting national chairman on Tuesday after the court of appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

Ajimobi’s special adviser, Bolaji Tunji, quoted him, as saying the peace in the party should be maintained until a meeting of national executive committee (NEC) is called.

“We should therefore let peace continue to reign until we call the NEC meeting and take a position on the way forward,” the former governor as saying.

Ajimobi was picked as the APC deputy national chairman (south) in March following his nomination by the party stakeholders in the south-west.