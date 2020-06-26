“Our Bleaching Is Legal” – Dencia Mocks Hushpuppi Over Arrest



Singer and CEO of Whitenicious bleaching cream, Dencia has taken a swipe at embattled Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi following his arrest over fraud allegations.

Information Nigeria recalls Hushpuppi had publicly condemned skin bleaching when the Black Lives Matter protest was at its peak.

The Instagram big boy shared a post which reads;

“Don’t post black lives matter if you’re bleaching.”

It appears American-Cameroonian singer caught wind of the post and it offended her.

The singer, who sells skin lightening products, took a swipe at the Nigerian socialite following his arrest.

Sharing a photo of the post made by Hushpuppi about skin bleaching, Dencia wrote;

“At least bleaching is legal, we buy and sell legal bleaching without fear of arrest. He was arrested a day after this post. How can you be so loud, old, acting childish and doing illegal sh*t but always talking sh*t, demeaning and insulting hardworking folks on top of their money you are stealing?

“If you gonna be a criminal, be a smooth one. You can’t be smart and be dumb at the same time. N*ggahs ain’t street smart, they are social media smart”.

