Over 17,000 Sign Petition To Strip D’Banj Of UN Appointment (Photo)

An online petition calling on the United Nations for the removal of popular singer, D’Banj as one of its Youth Ambassadors For Peace has been signed by over 17,000 persons.

A Nigerian lady, Miss Seyitan Babatayo had accused the singer of forcefully having sex with her in an hotel in 2018.

It was later alleged that the singer had paid his lawyers to silence her by getting her arrested and this sparked outrage among web users.

The petition, created by a Britain-based Nigerian woman, E. Popoola on Change.Org, also called the attention of brands and other establishments in connection with the singer to cut ties with him and stand in support of victims of sexual violence.

It reads in part;

“We call on the United Nations, and United Nations Women Africa organisations to remove Nigerian artiste Mr Dapo Oyebanjo as a youth ambassador and distance themselves from his actions following the sponsored kidnap of Seyitan who accused D’Banj of rape and sexual assault which happened in 2018”

“Women in Nigeria are increasingly at risk of sexual violence and the United Nations and United Nations Women Africa as an entity committed to the empowerment of women should not be seen to associate themselves with alleged rapists, abusers, and kidnappers.

“We ask the United Nations and United Nations Women Africa to support and lend their influence in helping Seyitan get justice for the abuse she endured in 2018 and the harassment and bullying in the past weeks.”

Read Also: Don Jazzy Reacts To Rape Allegation Against D’Banj

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, also ordered a probe into the rape allegations levelled against the singer.

See screenshot below: