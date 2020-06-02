‘Parents Failed To Teach Boy Child About Consent From A Girl’ – Cubana Chief Priest (Photo)

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has shared his idea on why there are so many reported rape cases in reaction to the rape culture in Nigeria.

According to Cubana, many parents failed to teach their male children the meaning of consent as it concerns sexual activities.

Taking to Instagram, the socialite made this known as he also celebrated his 1.6 million followers.

Cubana pointed out that parents need to teach their male children to cherish and respect women in all their dealings with women.

See His Post Here: