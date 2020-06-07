Pastor Chukwuemeka Odumeje Signs Endorsement Deal With Liquid Metal Management (Video)

Liquid Metal Management has announced the official signing of controversial prophet, Chukwuemeka Odumeje, alias The lion himself into their management firm.

The controversial man of God becomes the first pastor in Nigeria to bag an endorsement deal.

Taking to Twitter, the management firm shared a video of Odumeje signing the deal with a caption which reads;

”It’s official.

The Lion himself, the Indaboski brand is now signed to the Liquid Metal Management Family.“



Watch the video below: