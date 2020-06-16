Pastor Ituah Ighodalo Reveals Plans To Fulfill His Late Wife’s Birthday Wish (Video)

The Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo, has promised that he would fulfill the birthday wish of his wife, Ibidunni.

Information Nigeria recalls celebrity photographer, TY Bello shared a screenshot of the last message she received from Ibidunni hours before her demise.

Ibidunni had disclosed her plans to make 40 couples happy by helping them to welcome newborns as she marks her 40th birthday on the 19th of July.

Taking to Instagram, Dele Momodu shared a video capturing the moment Pastor Ighodalo said he would foot the bill for the women’s IVF treatment which cost N6million Naira and he also revealed his late wife has been saving towards this course.

Watch the video below: