Pastor Jide Macaulay Explains The Meaning Of Gay (Video)

Popular Nigerian gay pastor, Jide Macaulay, has explained the meaning of the word ‘Gay’ to Nigerians.

The pastor who shared that over the years, the word has meant a lot for him as he explains the meaning.

Pastor Jide shared that gay means ‘God accepts you’, ‘God Adores you’ and ‘God anoints you’ as he called on Nigeria to celebrate the pride month.

Sharing the Video, he wrote: “GAY means God Adores You. Let’s celebrate our queerness, blackness and faith in God”

Watch The Video Here: