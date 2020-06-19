Paul Okoye Writes Internet Fraudsters Who Show Off On Social Media

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Rudeboy
Paul Okoye alias Rudeboy

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct music duo, P-Square, took to his Instagram page on Friday to break some tables.

The singer, who now bears the stage name Rude Boy, penned a message directed to those, who are involved in internet fraud and fond of showing off on social media.

Okoye hailed web users as he noted that they are already solving the cases of these internet fraudsters, even before they are eventually caught by the International Police (INTERPOL) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

See his post below:

The singer’s post
The singer’s post

