PDP Asks Senators To Reject Buhari’s Future Loan Plans

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has met and directed its members in the senate to object any future plan/request by President Muhammadu Buhari to apply for more loans for the country.

This was made known by Prince Uche Second us, the national chairman of PDP after a closed-door meeting with its members on Wednesday.

The Senate had so far approved $22.7 billion, $5.53 billion and N850 billion on different occasions for the Buhari’s administration to fund the 2020 national budget.

He said, “We are also worried about the continuous borrowing by the executive arm of government.

“There must be an end to borrowing. Those are the issues we have asked our senators to raise in the Senate.”