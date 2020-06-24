PDP NWC Are Tax Collectors, Says Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has labelled some members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) National Working Committee(NWC) as tax collectors.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he said these members are the ones who connived with a popular newspaper outlet to make a false publications about him.

He tweeted,

I told them that in Edo State, we must handle the issue carefully and carry everybody along. They must respect human beings and not behave like tax collectors.

They said because an order was obtained from a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, then I am responsible.

I have had sleepless nights to resolve the issue in Edo state. The Governors of Edo, Adamawa, and Delta states, know what I have done to resolve the issues in Edo state.

As a result of this senseless accusation, I have pulled out of Edo State settlement. My integrity matters.

I have also directed my lawyer to write ThisDay Newspaper on the publication they made against me in their Tuesday,23rd June, 2020 edition.

I know the members of the National Working Committee of PDP who connived with ThisDay. They are tax collectors. Let them challenge me and I will come out with more facts.

Nobody will rubbish me by raising false accusations against me. I will fight back.

I will no longer participate in any reconciliation and I wonder why the NWC now wants to consult Governors of the party.

Why did the NWC not consult with Governors in the case of Bayelsa State?

If PDP is not careful, the crisis in the All Progressive Congress (APC) would be a child’s play.

I am brought up not to accept injustice, and that is why I keep speaking out on national issues. Nobody in PDP can intimidate Rivers State.

Nobody can threaten me because I said things must be done constitutionally. I will always continue to satisfy my conscience.

From now on, I want to concentrate on the development of Rivers State.

