PepperDemReunion: Ex-Housemates Express Their Feelings About Tacha (Video)

A video trending online captures the moment ex-BBNaija housemates were asked to express their feelings about Tacha without words.

Information Nigeria recalls Mercy Eke emerged as the first female winner of the 2019 edition of BBNaija on the 6th of October.

Tacha was disqualified after she fought with Mercy a week earlier.

It still appears the duo have some unfinished business.

All the ex-participants were interviewed on their experiences while in the House and they were asked to reveal how they feel about each other through their facial expressions.

Here’s a video of how some of the housemates reacted to Tacha’s name;