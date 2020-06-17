Personal Assistant To Yahaya Bello Dies In Abuja

Abdulateef Suleiman, a personal assistant to Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, has died.

The deceased PA reportedly died of sepsis shock and cardiac arrest in a private hospital in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

The death was confirmed in a statement by Onogwu Muhammed, chief press secretary to the governor, saying Suleiman died after a brief illness.

“We regret to announce the passage of the personal assistant to the governor of Kogi state, Abdulateef Suleiman,” the statement read.

“The deceased had been on admission at a private hospital in Abuja for the treatment of septic shock but died of cardiac arrest Wednesday morning at the age of 41.

“He will be buried later on Wednesday according to Islamic funeral rites.”