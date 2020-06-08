Personal Details Of Man Who Threatened Simi’s Baby Revealed

Earlier reports of a man named Obi Peter went viral after he publicly threatened to rape Singers, Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter.

Peter took to the microblogging platform, Twitter to reveal how much he hates the couple and opened up on his future plans for their 1-week old daughter.

Obi Peter had threatened to rape their daughter upon her eighteenth birthday.

Details of Obi Peter sufficed on the Kemi Filani News Platform.

Here are the details: The said man’s full name is Wisdom Obi Peter. He is a student of the University of Abuja and he resides in Abuja. His contact phone number is; “07054171255”. His e-mail address is “Wisdice2018@gmail.com”.