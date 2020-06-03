Peruzzi Deletes Incriminating Tweets Against Rape Accusation (Photo)

Nigerian singer and entertainer, Peruzzi has taken steps to cover his tracts and put things in order after a rape accusation levelled against him.

The singer who was again accused of rape in 2012 by a social media user (Jayamah22 on Twitter), seems to be cleaning up his closet.

Before this accusation, the singer had earlier been accused by another lady in January for the same issue and multiple tweets by the singer claimed that he had identified himself as a rapist.

However, in a series of tweets that were posted by the singer between 2011 and 2012, the year the alleged rape occurred, his tweets seemed to advocate rape.

See Photos Here: