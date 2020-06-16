Photos From Birthday Party Of Bobrisky’s Father Emerge Online

Photos from the birthday party of controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky‘s father has emerged online.

Information Nigeria recalls the cross-dresser got tongues wagging after videos of him at his father’s house for the celebration surfaced.

Nigerians expressed their shock at how the male barbie opted for a masculine look, out of respect for his father.

Bobrisky ditched his cross dressing and flamboyant way of life as he donned a black regalia and a face cap.

Photos from the special occasion has emerged online and it shows the cross-dresser, his father, relatives and well-wishers.

Read Also: Nigerians React As Bobrisky Ditches Cross-Dressing To Show Up As A Man At His Dad’s Birthday

See more photos below: