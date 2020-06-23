Police Arrest Man For Impersonating Abba Kyari’s Widow

A 58-year old man identified as Mallam Aminu Ado, has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police for impersonating the widow of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, in a bid to swindle unsuspecting Nigerians.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Frank Mba, who paraded him before newsmen on Monday, June 22, gave insight on the situation.

According to Mba, Ado had an app on his phone that changed his voice to a woman’s which he used to perpetuate the criminal act.

When he was arrested, Ado claimed he was a family friend and was trying to organize a prayer for the soul of the departed.

He however could not explain why he had to pretend to be a woman to solicit for assistance. He admitted he did it without the consent of the family.

Among those he contacted so he could swindle were the Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.



Watch The Video Here: