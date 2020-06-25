Police Chase Out Staff At APC Headquarters In Abuja

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) took a different turn on Thursday as men of the Nigerian police sealed off the national Secretariat of the party for the second time withing one week and also chased out staffs from the office complex.

This is coming few hours to the commencement of the virtual NEC meeting of the party, convened by Victor Giadom.

The meeting which is expected to commence by 12 noon is expected to have president Muhammadu Buhari in attendance.

Gaidom, a sacked member of the APC currently enjoys the backing of Buhari.