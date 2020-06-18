Police Detain Instagram Celebrity Cubana Chief Priest

Celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest has reportedly been taken into police custody.

According to the reports, the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit in Lagos State has detained the Instagram celebrity and Executive Director of Cubana Group.

It was gathered that the celebrity barman arrived the Force Headquarters Annex Lagos around 10am on Thursday after he was invited for questioning on his alleged “abuse of police escorts attached to him and his unexplainable wealth”.

A police source, who confirmed this, said his invitation was sequel to an order from the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Adamu had expressed shock over the abuse of police personnel by Nigerians.

“We have detained Cubana Chief Priest and he is facing interrogation for misuse of police personnel as well as the illegal use of a weapon and his extravagant and unexplained lifestyle.” the source said.