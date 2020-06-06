Police Nab LASU Student Kissing Three-Year-Old In Viral Video

The Lagos Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 400- level undergraduate of the Lagos State University who was seen kissing a three-year-old girl in a viral video.

The news of his arrest was made public via the official Twitter handle of the Lagos state police command.

Tweet below,

The Police have arrested the man who was seen kissing a minor in a viral video on the internet. Adeyeye Oluwatosin Babatunde, 23, is a student of LASU and the said minor is his stepsister. He has been handed over to the State CID, Panti for diligent prosecution in court.

It was learnt that Adeyeye was apprehended on Friday at his residence on Kajola Street, Sagamu, Ogun State, three days after he posted the video.

Read Also: ‘Enough Is Enough’, Tinubu Condemns Rape, Murder Of Uwa, Other Victims

The suspect in his statement to the police said he posted the video innocently on his WhatApp status, adding that it went viral because a friend of his course mate shared it on social media platforms.

He said, “I am a student at Lagos State University. On June 2, around 8pm, my stepsister and I were playing outside. My dad was sitting beside me and my neighbours were with me playing.

“I did a video of me kissing the girl without any bad intention. After making the video, I posted it on my WhatsApp status and a lady messaged me, calling me a rapist. I was remorseful because that was not the first time I posted the girl’s picture. The lady blocked me immediately because I messaged her.

“She screenshot it (the video) and posted it on social media. She is a friend of my coursemate. If truly I had a bad intention, I wouldn’t have posted it on my WhatsApp status.

“I have made a video to say I am really sorry for what I did. I know what I did is bad and I am very sorry. I didn’t know it will end up like this.”