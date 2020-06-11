Police Nab Ten Men For Sodomising Young Boys In Taraba

The Police in Jalingo, Taraba State capital have arrested 10 men, including a businessman, for allegedly sodomising young boys in the state.

DSP David Misal, police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the arrest of the suspects, saying the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation into the matter is concluded.

A suspect, Umar Isa was reportedly arrested by vigilante groups in an uncompleted building in Jalingo while sodomising a boy of about 10-year-old.

Daily Trust reports that the arrest of the suspect led to the arrest of the nine others, including the businessman, for allegedly sodomising young boys in the town.

According to the report, the suspects formed a group engaged solely in sodomising young boys, including Almajiris.

It was also learnt that young boys were allegedly initiated into sodomy by the suspects.