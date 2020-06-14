Police Officer Shoots, Kills Black Man In Atlanta

A black Atlanta man has died after he was shot by a white police officer in a fast-food drive-through late Friday night.

The victim, Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot during a struggle and died after surgery at a local hospital, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. One officer was treated for an injury and discharged.

Brooks had been asleep in his car in a Wendy’s drive-thru, causing other customers to drive around the car, the Bureau of Investigation said.

Police were dispatched to the Wendy’s around 10:30 p.m. and conducted a sobriety test on Brooks, who failed the test, according to the officials.

“During the arrest, the male subject resisted, and a struggle ensued,” the Bureau of Investigation said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later released a surveillance video that captured the officer who fired three shots to Rayshard’s back until he collapsed to the ground.

Watch Video