Police Officers Beat Man To Death For Not Wearing Face Mask

A 30-year-old bricklayer named Giovanni Lopez has been reportedly beaten to death by municipal police officers in the town of Ixtlahuacán de Los Membrillos near Guadalajara, Mexico for failing to wear a face mask.

According to reports, the deceased was forced into the police pick up van with the aide of assault rifles while bystanders pleaded for his release.

Footage from the arrest scene captured the moment some bystanders and the police officers argued thus:

“Just for not a wearing a mask?” one bystander asked.

“He was resisting,” answers an officer.

This has led to an outrage on social media as Mexicans trended #JusticiaParaGiovanni on social media as they demand justice for his death.