Port Harcourt Was Named After A Sexual Predator – Nigerian DJ Abass

Nigerian DJ and media consultant, DJ Abass, has shared a bit of insight on the origin of the name – Port Harcourt.

According to the entertainer, the capital city of Rivers State was named after a sexual predator, Lewis Vernon Harcourt.

The DJ also called for a name change as he pointed out that Lord Lugard had named it Post Harcourt due to the absence of a direct local language at that time.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “Port Harcourt was named after Lewis Vernon Harcourt, a British politician who was known in London Society as a sexual predator of the young of both genders…”

