Presidency Finally Reacts To Gunshots In Aso Rock

The presidency has finally reacted to the reports of fisticuff between the first lady, Aisha Buhari and a presidential personal assistant which degenerated into gunshots within the Villa last week.

According to a statement via the official Twitter handle of the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the incident happened outside the main residence of the President.

The statement added that a proper investigation has been ordered into the incident.

“The Presidency wishes to acknowledge concerns expressed by several members of the public regarding the recent incident among the occupants of the State House which escalation led to the arrest of some staff by the police, “the statement read.

“This is to assure everyone that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, @MBuhari, is not, and was not at anytime in any form of danger arising, either from deadly infections or the reported incident by security personnel which is currently under investigation.”

“This particular incident happened outside the main residence of the President.

“Armed guards and other security personnel assigned to the State House receive the necessary training of especially weapons handling and where they come short, their relevant agencies have their rules and regulations to immediately address them.

“Having authorized the proper investigation to be carried out into this unfortunate incident by the Police, the President has acted in compliance with the rule of law.

“That a minor occurrence is being used by some critics to justify attacks on the government and the person of President Muhammadu Buhari beggars belief.

Read Also: Gunshots In Villa: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Home, Wife, Country – Fani-Kayode

“In this particular instance, the President says the law should be allowed to take its course.

The Presidency wishes to acknowledge concerns expressed by several members of the public regarding the recent incident among the occupants of the State House which escalation led to the arrest of some staff by the police. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) June 14, 2020

This is to assure everyone that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, @MBuhari, is not, and was not at anytime in any form of danger arising, either from deadly infections or the reported incident by security personnel which is currently under investigation. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) June 14, 2020

This particular incident happened outside the main residence of the President. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) June 14, 2020

Armed guards and other security personnel assigned to the State House receive the necessary training of especially weapons handling and where they come short, their relevant agencies have their rules and regulations to immediately address them. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) June 14, 2020

That a minor occurrence is being used by some critics to justify attacks on the government and the person of President Muhammadu Buhari beggars belief. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) June 14, 2020