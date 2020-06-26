Princess Shyngle Warns Married Men Sending Her Messages On Social Media

Popular actress and model, Princess Shyngle has sent a note of warning to married men asking and requesting her attention.

The actress, in her post, sternly warned them that if they continued, she would screenshot and send it to their wives.

Shyngle also shared that she already has a few people she is about to out to their wives.

Sharing on Instagram, the actress wrote in part: “If you are a married man and you mistakenly slide into my dm asking me out or even complimenting me…”

See Her Post Here: