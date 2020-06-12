Prof. James N. Adichie, Father of Chimamanda Adichie, Dies At 88

Prof. James Nwoye Adichie, the father of acclaimed novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has passed on. The news broke earlier today in the Nigerian news media.

Aged 88, Prof J. N. Adichie, as he was popularly designated, reportedly died Wednesday (June 10) night at Chira Memorial Hospital, Awkuzu Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The news of his death was confirmed by his son Okey Adichie via phone correspondence with Daily Trust.

The family subsequently made a public statement on Prof. Adichie’s passing: “A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. With deepest sorrow, the Adichie family announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, on Wednesday June 10, 2020. He was 88 years old…” The statement read in part.