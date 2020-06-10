Protesters Dance To Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ During Black Lives Matter Rallies In Uk, Germany (Video)

Some videos of protesters dancing to ‘Ye’, a track off ‘Outside’, Burna Boy’s third album, during the Black Lives Matter rallies in the United Kingdom and Germany have emerged on the internet.

There have been series of protests in many countries of the world due to the killing of George Floyd, a black American in Minneapolis, US by police officers.

Floyd died on May 25, after a Minneapolis officer pinned him to the ground for several minutes by kneeling on his neck during an arrest.

His death sparked outrage globally, leading to protests on racism and police brutality against blacks all over the world.

Some video clips from the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests staged in the UK and Germany, with, saw protesters dancing to ‘Ye’.

Read Also: Burna Boy Finally Speaks On Rape, Racism (Photo)

See videos below

Protesters dance to Burna Boy's Ye during a Black Lives Matter protest in the UK. pic.twitter.com/QUuuzawVxp — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 9, 2020