Protesters Storm EFCC Office In Lagos, Demand Obasa’s Probe

The Ikoyi office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday played host to a group known as Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CISNAC) which protested and called on the anti-graft agency to launch an investigation on corruption allegations levied against the speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

The project manager of the group, Mr Sina Odugbemi in his address accused the state Assembly of attempting to sweep the allegations under the carpet.

He said,

“We are here to submit a catalogue of allegations against the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly to you, being the one in charge of addressing issues of corruption allegations in the country.

“In the State House of Assembly, there are attempts to sweep the allegations under the carpet by setting up a panel, they cannot be a judge in their own case,” Odugbemi said.