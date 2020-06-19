Rape Allegations: Mutinhiri Refuses To Work With D’Banj Till He Clears His Name

Popular TV host, Vimbai Mutinhiri took to her Instagram page to share a screenshot of a chat she had with an organization.

In the chat, the media personality told the organization that she will not be working with embattled singer, D’Banj until he clears his name.

Surprisingly, the organization also agreed that the singer will not booked for any slated events.

Taking to the photo-sharing, the media personality captioned the post;

“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. – Desmond Tutu.

.

.

We have to allow the wheels of justice to turn, but until then we have to stand in alliance with the process of justice because we don’t know which one of us may need the credibility of that process to fight for us tomorrow. .

.

Thank you to this organization for choosing to let things play out.“

Read Also: Fans Hail Burna Boy After Featuring On Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ Remix

See her post below: