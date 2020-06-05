Rape Allegations: Peruzzi Apologizes For Incriminating Tweets (Photo)

by
Peruzzi Vibez
Peruzzi Vibez

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has apologized for some of his old tweets in which he boasts about raping women after denying another allegation of sexual assault.

The 30-year-old singer apologized for the tweets on Twitter on Thursday, saying that they are ‘not him.’

The Lagos-born singer again denied the claim made by a woman with Instagram username @Jayamah22, who on Tuesday accused him of raping her in 2012.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote in part: “…Rape is a heinous and cowardly act, which I do not condone. I’m ashamed and deeply apologetic for a series of tweets posted on social media 8 years ago.,,”

See His Post Here:

Peruzzi
Peruzzi’s Tweet
