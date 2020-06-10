Rape Allegations: Rapper Zoro Files Petition To Police

Popular indigenous rapper, Zoro, has petitioned the police over the allegation of rape levied against him by an Instagram user.

Recall that the indigenous rapper was alleged by an Instagram user, Crystal, of raping her at his friend’s house in Magodo area of Lagos on April 20, 2015.

Barely 72 hours after he denied the allegation, the indigenous rapper has petitioned the police and demanded an investigation into the said allegation.

