Rape Victim Narrates How She Started Prostitution After Incident (Video)

A young woman who began suffering rape and sexual abuse at age 5 has shared how she ended up prostituting at 11, after escaping her rapist.

Kelly, 21, recounted how her foster father came into the sitting room drunk when she was only 5.

She was watching TV with her foster mum and he asked her to follow him inside, where he proceeded to rape her.

The Skid Row sex worker revealed that he raped her multiple times after that and her foster mum, who was also being abused by the man, couldn’t do anything.

After running away from home, she met a man who promised to help her, but he ended up introducing her to prostitution and making money off her.

Watch The Video Here: