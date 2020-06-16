Rapper Erigga Speaks On Rape (Photo)

Nigerian rapper, Erigga, has shared a few words about rape as he directed a piece of advice to his fans and followers.

The rapper, taking to his Twitter page, advised men not to ever force a woman for sex as she shared that the body belongs to the woman.

His tweet is coming up after the many reported rape cases in the country.

Sharing on Twitter, the rapper wrote: “No force her if she like you she go give you … Na she get her body young man”

See His Post Here: