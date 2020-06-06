Rapper, Zoro Accused Of Rape

Popular Nigerian Igbo rapper, Zoro, has been accused for rape by a social media user identified as Crystal.

According to Crystal, the incident happened in 2015 and she has been living with the trauma ever since.

Crystal also pointed out that she had struggled with the rapper before he made his way with her body.

READ ALSO – Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson Excited To Meet Zoro (Video)

Crystal also shared an update the Zoro’s management also contacted her over the issue as she also shared some screenshots on Instagram to back her claims.

See Photos Here: