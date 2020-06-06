Rapper Zoro Denies Rape Allegation; Set To Charge His Accuser To Court

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zoro Swagbag, on Saturday, refuted the rape allegation leveled against him by a lady on Instagram.

The lady, identified as Yachit, accused the rapper of forcefully having sex with her in 2015.

Reacting to the claims, Zoro said that he will be charging the lady to court and he is ready to pay the legal fees for her to pursue a proper representation.

In his words;

”Rape is such a nasty act, that I will never ever take partake in it or be involved with anybody that rapes, I even find it difficult to say the word. I feel really terrible that someone has accused me of the act. I do not know exactly why she is doing what she is doing. I forgive and I pray God forgives her too, but because this will also hurt people that look up to me, my family brands I work with and fans, I have decided to take legal actions to address this. I am willing as well to provide legal support to Yachit too so she has proper representation and to make sure there’s no thought of suppression or intimidation. My team also tried to contact her to understand exactly what her problems are but she labeled it suppression and trying to shut her up which is also false, this one weak me meyne but God Dey.

To make it clear, I did not rape Yachit. I’m putting this out ahead of my legal team’s statement.

Stay careful out there guys“

See his post below: