Rashford Congratulates Ighalo On New Man Utd Deal (Photo)

Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford, has congratulated Odion Ighalo on extending his stay at the club.

The Premier League side and Shanghai Shenhua have reached an agreement that will see Ighalo remain at Old Trafford until January 2021.

The deal however has been modified after it was dragged for a while and conclusions in keeping Ighalo on the team have been reached.

Rashford took to social media to felicitate with his team-mate on the new contract in reaction to the team’s official announcement.

Rashford retweeted United’s official announcement on Ighalo’s loan extension and commented, “Congrats @ighalojude”. Ighalo replied: “Thanks bro”.

See His Post Here: