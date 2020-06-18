Rayshard Brooks: Police Officer Charged For Felony, Murder

The white Atlanta police officer, Garret Rolfe, who shot and killed a black man, Rayshard Brooks, in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant will face a charge of felony murder and 10 other charges.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots at Rayshard, could face a possible sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.

“We’ve concluded at the time that Mr. Brooks was shot that he did not pose an immediate threat of death,” Howard said.

Rolfe, who has since been fired from the police department, was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violations of office, and other offenses punishable by decades behind bars.

The other officer, Devin Brosnan, who remains with the Atlanta Police Department and has been placed on administrative desk duty, is also facing charges. Among them is aggravated assault, which carries a possible sentence of one to 20 years in prison.