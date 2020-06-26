Reactions As Liverpool Bags First EPL Title After 30 Years (Photo)

English Premier League club, Liverpool, is on everyone’s lips, following their first EPL win in 30 years.

Taking to Twitter, the club has gotten many to share their reaction on the win and what it means for the club.

Some Twitter users applauded the club as they sent out congratulatory messages to team members and fans. Some users shared images of how fans are celebrating the win.

Others, however, used the opportunity to mock the club for coming on strong to get a win after 30 years of loses.

See Reactions Here:

The 30 year wait is over.!!

To every player,coaches,management and everyone involved with the club over the years and to US the most LOYAL PASSIONATE FANS of this club we have finally done it.

This one’s for my hero Steven Gerrad.

IF YOU ARE AT @LFC YOU WILL NEVER WALK ALONE.. pic.twitter.com/gr6NrjryhU — Paras Khadka (@paras77) June 26, 2020

What a great day for all the fans that actually waited 30 years for this! #LFC . Wishing I was in liverpool today… pic.twitter.com/noVU3k88kQ — Mirna (@mirnspace) June 26, 2020

My love for liverpool will run deep before my veins, i may not have been raised here but i was born here, part of the scenery, MY HEART GOING LIVERPOOL pic.twitter.com/BJ0S83zEpq — kimberley (@kimberleyxlfc) June 26, 2020

Scenes from the celebrations of Liverpool becoming champions of England!!!

Come on you reds🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/p5FTLJZxQu — Taseen (@Taseen_R06) June 26, 2020