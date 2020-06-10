Regina Daniels Flaunts Her Bare Baby Bump (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to flaunt her massive baby bump.

The movie star took on a trending TikTok challenge as she made a video in which she could be seen dancing to a song titled Banana by reggae artist, Conkarah.

Daniels started the clip with a pair of sunglasses on her head and as the beat dropped, she flicked the eyewear down onto her face which was successful.



The gorgeous actress also proceeded to show off her dancing skills.

Watch the video clip below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBOvg__jkLC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link