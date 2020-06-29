Regina Daniels Set To Share Her Experience As A Young Bride, Mother (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has announced that she will be launching a docu-reality show about her family on her YouTube channel.

This comes after the young actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress posted a teaser for the video along with a brief description of her new show.

Daniels wrote;

“OUR CIRCLE

I present to you, OUR CIRCLE. A Docu-Reality on Our Family, Business, My Pregnancy and Child birth. Episode 1 premieres tomorrow exclusively on REGINA ENTERTAINMENT TV on Youtube. Subscribe Now to catch up on all the activities. Follow @retvng”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCBTfkTD76L/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link