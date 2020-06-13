Release My Aides From Detention, Aisha Buhari Tells IGP Adamu

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari has called on the inspector general of police, Adamu Mohammed to urgently release her detained aides from custody to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.

She made the appeal via a statement on her official Twitter handle on Friday, 12th June.

She wrote,

That Covid-19 is real and still very much around in our nation is not in doubt. Consequently, I call on all relevant Government Agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by Mr. President and ensure no one is found violating this law and the NCDC guidelines.

especially on interstate travel without the necessary exemptions for movement of essentials. Anyone who does that should at the very least be made to under go a 14 days mandatory isolation no matter who the person is, no one should be above the law and the Police command will do well to remember that.

Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the Police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.

