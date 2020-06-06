Removal Of Fuel Subsidy, Price-fixing Excites Atiku

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has lauded the president Muhammadu Buhari led administration over the stoppage of subsidy and price-fixing for petrol.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter, he further called on the federal government to remove other impediments and roll out incentives to spur investments in the oil sector.

He said, “Federal government finally withdraws from the fuel subsidy and price-fixing bazaar that had been rife with corruption and stalling investments.

“This is something patriots have been calling for and for which I was demonised.

“The stoppage of subsidy and price-fixing is a right move, although it should have come earlier when the economy was stronger.

“Federal and state governments should proceed to remove other impediments and roll out incentives to spur investments in the sector, especially the numerous refineries that had been licensed but are yet to be built.

“Then ensure the quality of fuel meets set standards.”

