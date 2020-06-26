Reps Panel Tackles DSTV Over High Tariff, Demands ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ Subscription

A house of representative ad hoc committee has launched an investigation into DSTV “high tariff ” and also insisted that the cable television needs to introduce a pay-as-you-go subscription plan for customers.

Speaking on the floor of the house on Thursday, Unyime Idem, the committee chairman, said excuses on why DSTV and other service providers have not introduced the PAYG plan are not tenable.

In his comment, he added that the committee is only interested in how to go about ensuring that cable televisions in the country embrace pay-as-you-go noting that there is no going back on their resolve.

He said, “We have already taken a decision that pay-as-you-go is not going back,” he said.

“We only called you to rub minds with you so that you can tell us what it takes; Nigerians have spoken to us and the challenge they threw at us is, no matter what it takes, that they need pay-as-you-go.

“So I want you to have it at the back of your mind that it is pay-as-you-go. That is the duty we owe the people that we are representing, and we are not going back.”