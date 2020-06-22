Return To APC, Ize-Iyamu Tells Obaseki

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who recently emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, has asked Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, to return to the party.

Governor Obaseki, who is seeking a second term, had dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he was disqualified from the ruling party.

Ize-Iyamu, reportedly the favoured candidate of Adams Oshiomhole, after being declared winner of the APC governorship primary on Monday, said he is willing to work with Obaseki if he would return to the party he “originally belong” to.

“By this process, we just completed, the party is now on its step to full recovery. I also salute Governor Obaseki, and I will appeal to him to return to the party,” he said.

“In every party we have disagreement but I don’t want it that it is this disagreement that would push him out. I once made that mistake. It might be nice for him to come back, and certainly, I’m going to work with him.

“We’ve shown the example today in APC as we are determined to be law-abiding. The few months we have for campaign, let’s do it in a law-abiding manner. I’m pledging on behalf of my party that we will be peaceful and respectful.

“I’m naturally happy and humbled by the overwhelming support from the 18 local government areas. I’m so related that there was no incident of violence as this has been my prayer point. The election went on with strict adherence to the state’s government COVID-19 regulations.”

According to Ize-Iyamu, if he wins the governorship election holding in September, he would work with everyone to move the state forward.