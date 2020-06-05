Robber Nabbed After Falling Asleep During Robbery Operation (Photos)

A robber has been arrested at the Tanzanian residence of popular ITV Zanibar presenter, Farouk Karim after falling asleep during a robbery operation.

He was arrested and handed over to the police after he was found in the car where he had fallen asleep during the course of the operation.

The robber was said to have jumped over the presenter’s gate, entered his residence then stole his clothes and shoes.

After the operation, the thief made for Karim’s car where he dozed off.

The popular presenter said he was shocked to the bones when he came out of his house to meet the thief in deep sleep inside his car.

See photos below: