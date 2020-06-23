Ruggedman Assists Woman Allegedly Assaulted By Police

Veteran musician, Ruggedman has come to the aid of a woman, who was treated unfairly by policemen, in Abia state.

The woman trended in a video which shows her crying profusely after she was allegedly assaulted and chased out of the police station while trying to report a rape incident perpetrated against her daughter.

It was gathered that the woman’s 5-year-old daughter was raped by a 30-year-old man.

The rapist allegedly bribed the Police and the case was dismissed and he was left to go scout free.

Giving an update on the case, Ruggedman revealed he and some people pulled a few strings and the lady has been located.

The rapper wrote;

“UPDATE!

Remember the 5 year old girl raped in Aba?

That officers in Cameron Barracks police station sent out after being bribed?

We got involved and through @9ineteenchichi we got the attention of the 1st lady of Abia state Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu. She has located the woman and her child.

I also alerted @harrison_gwamnishu who is there now with them at At VicarHope Foundation Conference Room owned by the Abia States 1st lady.

They are heading to the office of the Commissioner of Police now. Thank you @spesh_floxy for making and sending out that video.”

See his post below: