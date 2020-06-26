Samklef Takes Heavy Swipe At Daddy Freeze, Composes Song For Him (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and music producer, Samklef, has taken a swipe at Daddy Freeze, following the video that many are reacting to.

Samklef drew attention to a post where the OAP attacked him and his son some time ago as he pointed out that Karma has shone the light upon him.

The singer went further to make a song where he blasted the OAP for being two-faced.

The singer, like many other Nigerians on Twitter, is slamming the OAP who boldly speaks against pastors while dinning and supporting fraudsters without questioning the source of their income.

