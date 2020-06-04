Sanwo-Olu: Churches, Mosques To Reopen In Lagos But…

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has given the go-ahead for worship centres to resume in the state on June 19.

Sanwo-Olu said this during an ongoing press briefing at government house, Marina, Lagos, on Thursday.

Read Also: FG To Nigerians, Avoid Churches, Mosques If You&…

According to the governor, Muslim services will resume on June 19, while Christian worship centre will reopen on June 21, as other regular services, including night vigils, must be put on hold.

He also stated that children below the age of 15 should not be allowed at religious gatherings restricted to Fridays and Sundays.

He said, “There will now be restricted openings of religious houses based on compliance that we have seen and reviewed with the Safety Commission.

“From 14 days time, precisely on the 19th of June for our Muslim worshippers and from the 21st of June for our Christian worshippers, we will be allowing all of our religious bodies to open at a maximum of 40% of their capacity and we’ll be working with them as being expected by the Lagos State Safety Commission.

“But we know that these places of worship have different sizes but even if your 40% capacity is really so large, you cannot have beyond 500 worshippers at once, and keeping that maximum 40% capacity is really important.

“We will be encouraging people to have more than one service and ensure that they keep their premises clean, disinfect before another round of worship can take place.

“We will also be advising that there should only be mandatory Fridays and Sunday services. All other night vigils and services must be put on hold for now until we review our current situation.”