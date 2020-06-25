Schools Must Create Isolation Centers, Equipped Clinics Before Reopening – FG

The Federal Ministry of Education has said that schools must create isolation spaces and have fully-equipped clinics before reopening.

This was contained in the “Guidelines for schools and learning facilities reopening after COVID-19 pandemic closure”, submitted to the National Assembly.

According to the guidelines, each school is “required to create temporary isolation spaces and fully-equipped clinics before reopening”.

Schools are also required to “establish a referral system, including protocols and procedures to take if learners, teachers, administrators, and other education personnel become unwell while in schools.’

READ ALSO – Sanwo-Olu Reveals Why Lagos Can’t Reopen Schools Immediately

The Ministry further stated in the document that any state wishing to reopen schools should “hold adequate consultations with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the parents.”

The guidelines also require that proprietors construct additional structures and employ more teachers to ensure that they accommodate their students by adhering to the two-metre spacing system in classrooms.

It also mandated proprietors to seek “grants to procure soaps and buckets, ensure regular safe water supply, ensure a constant supply of learning and instructional materials, and pay salaries on time.”